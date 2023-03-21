Rosenthal is expected to get into a Grapefruit League game before the end of camp, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Rosenthal has been throwing live batting practice sessions and will have another one Wednesday. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that the reliever's velocity and secondary pitches have looked good. Rosenthal is considered healthy, but the team has slow-played him this spring as he comes back from multiple surgeries and missed seasons. He will not be on the Opening Day roster but could conceivably be an option at some point in April.