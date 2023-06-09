Rosenthal (elbow) was sent to Low-A Lakeland on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment.
Rosenthal had made two appearances with Triple-A Toledo in April when he went down with a sprained right elbow. He's evidently been cleared for game action again and should eventually return to Toledo, health permitting.
