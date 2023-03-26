Rosenthal is scheduled to pitch in Sunday's spring game against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Rosenthal will make his first appearance of spring training in the final game of Grapefruit League play Sunday. The 32-year-old has been ramped up slowly in camp due to his injury issues over the past few years and won't make the Opening Day roster, but it shouldn't be too long before he joins the big-league club if he is throwing well.