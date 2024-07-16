Rosenthal (elbow) is throwing 95 mph in bullpen sessions and hopes to return to the majors at some point after the All-Star break, Martin Kilcoyne of FOX 2 in St. Louis reports.

Rosenthal had UCL reconstruction revision surgery last June. He has not pitched in the majors since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, having undergone thoracic outlet syndrome surgery and hip surgery since then, in addition to his elbow operation. The reliever also missed time back in 2022 with hamstring and lat injuries. Now 34, Rosenthal is a long shot to ever be healthy and effective again, but perhaps he'll find a club willing to give him a shot on a minor-league contract.