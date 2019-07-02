Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Struggles in Triple-A debut
Rosenthal allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while retiring just a single batter in his debut for Triple-A Toledo Monday.
Rosenthal joined the Tigers on a minor-league contract Saturday, and his debut with his new organization was forgettable. The righty's fastball sat at 98 mph, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com, but Beck also noted that Rosenthal seemed to tire quickly, as he finished his outing by hitting a batter on an 0-2 pitch then issuing a walk. Rosenthal was a disaster in Washington this year with a 22.74 ERA across 6.1 innings, and he'll have to perform better than this in the minors if he wants to resurface at the MLB level this season.
