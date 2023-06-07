Holton will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher for Thursday's game in Philadelphia, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Reese Olson had been on tap to start Wednesday before the game was postponed due to air quality conditions. The Tigers haven't indicated that Olson won't pitch Thursday, so it's possible that he or Garrett Hill will function as a bulk reliever. The 26-year-old Holton has yet to make an MLB start, and he was used exclusively in relief over 21 appearances between the Tigers and Triple-A this season. He hasn't covered more than three innings in any of those outings, so Holton seems unlikely to work deep enough into his start Thursday to qualify for a win before he turns the game over to the bullpen.