Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes yard twice Friday
Martinez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Twins.
That snapped an 11-game homerless drought for Martinez, and the 38-year-old only has eight home runs on the season in 78 games. His contract runs through 2018 at $18 million a year, and if the Tigers do hold a fire sale at the deadline the veteran DH could be one of the players they attempt to move -- if they can convince him to waive his no-trade clause, that is.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: On base four times Monday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: On bench Thursday•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Hits first homer since end of May•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Batting sixth in return to lineup•
-
Tigers' Victor Martinez: Returns from DL•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...