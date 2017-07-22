Tigers' Victor Martinez: Goes yard twice Friday

Martinez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Twins.

That snapped an 11-game homerless drought for Martinez, and the 38-year-old only has eight home runs on the season in 78 games. His contract runs through 2018 at $18 million a year, and if the Tigers do hold a fire sale at the deadline the veteran DH could be one of the players they attempt to move -- if they can convince him to waive his no-trade clause, that is.