Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Saupold felt his hamstring tighten during his appearance against the Royals on Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Saupold was able to stay in the game and finish his outing, and he said after the game that he expects to be fine for Friday's matchup. He owns a 2.70 ERA through 10 innings this season despite an unsightly 4:5 K:BB.
