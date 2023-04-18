site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Will Vest: Up as 27th man
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Vest was recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Vest will serve as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians. The reliever has struggled in the early going with Toledo, posting a 10.29 ERA in his first six appearances.
