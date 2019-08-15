Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Records first save
Graterol earned the first save of his career by throwing 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday for Double-A Pensacola.
Graterol reached 102 mph on the radar gun. It was notable that he was moved to relief for a second consecutive appearance. Twins assistant GM Rob Antony noted last week that Graterol could earn a promotion to the majors before the end of August. His move to the bullpen could speed his promotion to the majors.
