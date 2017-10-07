Twins' Byron Buxton: Dealing with cracked rib
Buxton played through a cracked rib after crashing into the outfield wall during Tuesday's wild-card game against the Yankees, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Although Buxton was officially removed with upper back tightness, it appears as though the centerfielder suffered a cracked rib instead, while making a spectacular play to rob Todd Frazier of extra bases. Since the Twins have been eliminated from the playoffs, this injury shouldn't have any impact fantasy wise, but it will just mean a longer recovery for Buxton. He will be good to go for spring training.
