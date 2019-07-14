Twins' Byron Buxton: Sitting out Sunday

Buxton (face/chest) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.

Buxton exited late in Saturday's 6-2 win after he appeared to suffer a facial or chest injury while making a diving catch in the outfield. The Twins have been mum on the exact nature of Buxton's injury, but manager Rocco Baldelli described the 25-year-old's situation after Saturday's game as a "day-to-day" matter, per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. Max Kepler will fill in for Buxton in center field in the series finale.