Buxton will test his back before Sunday's game versus the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters after Saturday's game that Buxton aggravated a season-long issue in his back. The 29-year-old attempted to stay in the game by testing it out in swings, but he wasn't able to stay in the game. Whether Buxton is able to play in the series finale against Detroit on Sunday will be determined largely by how he feels during that testing.