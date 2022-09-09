Buxton (hip) has not started baseball activities, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We're still kind of at the beginning phases of getting him moving and activating different parts of his lower half and getting back to some baseball activity," said manager Rocco Baldelli. "We're not quite there yet."

Buxton was placed on the injured list Aug. 23 with a low-grade right hip strain, and it was thought initially he may travel with the Twins during the current road trip for a potential activation. However, now it sounds as though the team will be lucky to see him return in September.