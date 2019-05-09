Cron went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Cron took Trent Thornton deep in the third inning for his seventh home run of the season. He also collected three other hits on the day -- all singles -- his first multi-hit game in 10 contests. Despite a .234 batting average, Cron has already blasted seven home runs this season and batted predominantly fifth in the Twins' order, putting him in a strong position to drive in runs.

More News
Our Latest Stories