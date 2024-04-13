Correa was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers due to a right oblique strain, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Correa was grabbing at his right side after striking out in the top of the third inning and was replaced at shortstop by Willi Castro as the Twins took the field in the bottom half of the frame. The severity of the 29-year-old's injury remains unclear, but Kyle Farmer may see increased reps at shortstop should Correa's oblique force him onto the injured list.