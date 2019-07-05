Twins' Eddie Rosario: Unlikely to return before break
Rosario (ankle) is eligible to return from the injured list Sunday but is unlikely to do so until after the All-Star break, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
It doesn't sound as though Rosario is particularly injured at this point, but the Twins can give him five more days off if they keep him out through the break. Luis Arraez has been the primary left fielder in his absence, with Marwin Gonzalez also spending some time at the position.
