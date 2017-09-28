Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Sits Thursday

Escobar is not in the lineup against the Indians on Thursday, MLBpressbox.com reports.

Escobar, along with a few other regulars, will spend the series finale on the bench after securing a playoff spot due to the Angels' loss Wednesday night. Over the course of September, Escobar is slashing .257/.299/.584 with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Ehire Adrianza draws the start at the hot corner in his stead.