Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Sits Thursday
Escobar is not in the lineup against the Indians on Thursday, MLBpressbox.com reports.
Escobar, along with a few other regulars, will spend the series finale on the bench after securing a playoff spot due to the Angels' loss Wednesday night. Over the course of September, Escobar is slashing .257/.299/.584 with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Ehire Adrianza draws the start at the hot corner in his stead.
More News
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Drives in four Sunday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits 19th bomb in loss•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Ropes homer Saturday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Hits another homer Sunday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Takes back starting role with Sano out•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Two RBI hits in nightcap•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...