Rodriguez (abdominal strain) was activated from the 7-day injured list at High-A Cedar Rapids, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez hit three home runs in his first seven games at Cedar Rapids before the injury. He was 5-for-27 with three homers and a .954 OPS, but he did have 17 strikeouts. Rodriguez's combination of excellent plate skills and monster game power at such a young age (20) have made him a popular breakout pick in 2023. However, he needs to show he can stay healthy as a torn right meniscus ended Rodriguez's 2022 campaign.
More News
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Placed on IL with abdominal strain•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Opening at High-A•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Making progress in return•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Has season-ending knee surgery•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Out with apparent lower-body injury•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Showing elite on-base skills•