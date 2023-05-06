Rodriguez (abdominal strain) was activated from the 7-day injured list at High-A Cedar Rapids, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez hit three home runs in his first seven games at Cedar Rapids before the injury. He was 5-for-27 with three homers and a .954 OPS, but he did have 17 strikeouts. Rodriguez's combination of excellent plate skills and monster game power at such a young age (20) have made him a popular breakout pick in 2023. However, he needs to show he can stay healthy as a torn right meniscus ended Rodriguez's 2022 campaign.