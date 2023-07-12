Rodriguez is slashing .219/.378/.371 with seven home runs, 10 steals and a 28.9 percent strikeout rate in 50 games since coming off the injured list with High-A Cedar Rapids.

On the season, Rodriguez has 10 home runs, 10 steals and a .206 average while walking or striking out in 51 percent of his 259 plate appearances (31.7 K%, 19.3 BB%). Rodriguez's 37.7 percent hard-hit rate is excellent, but it's not otherworldly like the 50 percent hard-hit rate he posted in 2022. He missed three weeks earlier this season with an abdominal strain.