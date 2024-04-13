Rodriguez is hitting .391 with three home runs and a 1.548 OPS through seven games for Double-A Wichita.

It's a small sample size as he as a .545 BABIP, but it's a promising start to the season. He had an .870 OPS with 16 home runs and 20 stolen bases at High-A last season. Rodriguez has tantalizing power but needs to reduce his strikeouts (29.5% K% last season), so it is a little worrisome his hot streak also comes with a 29% strikeout rate.