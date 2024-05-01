Rodriguez (hand) will start in center field and will bat leadoff Wednesday for Double-A Wichita in its matchup with Northwest Arkansas.

Rodriguez is back in action after he hadn't played since April 24 due to the hand injury he sustained while sliding into second base on a stolen-base attempt in a game against San Antonio. The 21-year-old outfielder had gotten off to a strong start to the season for Wichita before suffering the injury, slashing .294/.507/.686 with four home runs and nine stolen bases in 73 plate appearances.