The Twins optioned Rodriguez to Double-A Wichita on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez was selected to the 40-man roster as one of the top prospects in Minnesota's minor-league system. He finished off the 2023 season in High-A ball. In his 455 plate appearances at that level, the outfielder had a .870 OPS with 16 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

