The Twins optioned Rodriguez to Double-A Wichita on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez was selected to the 40-man roster as one of the top prospects in Minnesota's minor-league system. He finished off the 2023 season in High-A ball. In his 455 plate appearances at that level, the outfielder had a .870 OPS with 16 home runs and 20 stolen bases.
More News
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Jumps to 40-man roster•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Treading water at High-A•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Activated from injured list•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Placed on IL with abdominal strain•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Opening at High-A•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Making progress in return•