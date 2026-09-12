The Twins recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.

Rodriguez is one of the top prospects in the Twins organization, and he's now earned his first promotion to the majors after slashing .262/.414/.500 with 11 homers, 32 RBI, 36 runs scored and 11 steals across 49 games at Triple-A. The 23-year-old doesn't have an obvious path to regular playing time in the majors, though he is capable of covering all three outfield positions. Ben Ross was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move.