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Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Resumes rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rodriguez (thumb) has gone 6-for-19 with a double, seven walks, three RBI and one run in six games for High-A Cedar Rapids since resuming his rehab assignment Tuesday.

Rodriguez remains on Triple-A St. Paul's 60-day injured list while he makes his way back from the surgery he underwent on his left thumb in late May, but he looks to be closing in on a return to International League action. The 23-year-old outfielder experienced soreness in his thumb coming out of a July 30 rehab game at Single-A Fort Myers, but he was cleared to return to action with Cedar Rapids after four days of rest and recovery.

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