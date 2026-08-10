Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Set to rejoin Triple-A lineup

Triple-A St. Paul reinstated Rodriguez (thumb) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Theodore Tollefson of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rodriguez is poised to return to the St. Paul lineup Tuesday for what will be his first appearance at the Triple-A level since May 1, as he's been shelved for more than three months while recovering from left thumb surgery. The 23-year-old outfielder proved his health in an extended rehab assignment between the Single-A and High-A levels, during which he slashed .267/.421/.367 with two extra-base hits and seven walks over nine games.