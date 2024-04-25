Rodriguez left Wednesday's game at Double-A Wichita in the seventh inning after suffering an undisclosed injury during a stolen-base attempt, TwinsDaily.com reports.

Rodriguez appeared to injury his arm while sliding head first into second base and walked off with trainers. The severity of the injury isn't know. He's off to a strong start at Double-A by hitting .294 with a 1.193 OPS, four home runs and nine stolen bases in 16 games.