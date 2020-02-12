Romero isn't expected to arrive at Twins camp until next week while he looks to secure a travel visa, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Assuming Romero doesn't hit any further snags with his immigration paperwork and is able to make the move from the Dominican Republic next week, he shouldn't find himself too far behind the Twins' other healthy pitchers during spring training. The right-hander will be vying for a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen.