Celestino will be sidelined 6-8 weeks after suffering a ulnar collateral ligament tear in his thumb, TwinsDaily.com reports.

Celestino had likely been pegged for Triple-A St. Paul to start the season but will now begin the year on the injured list. The 24-year-old has sported just a .592 OPS with four homers and four steals in 145 games over the last two seasons with the Twins.

