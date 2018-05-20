Cave went 1-for-3 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

Getting the start in center field and hitting seventh in his big-league debut, Cave briefly gave the Twins a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning with his two-run bomb to right field off Freddy Peralta. There likely won't be a lot of playing time available initially for the rookie behind Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler in the Minnesota outfield, but if Cave keeps producing when he gets his chances, he could force manager Paul Molitor into some tough decisions.