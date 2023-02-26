Hoffman (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Sunday that includes an invite to big-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Hoffman elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Reds in November, and he's finally secured a new deal with spring training just underway. The 30-year-old had a 3.83 ERA and 45:23 K:BB over 44.2 innings last season but missed the second half with forearm and elbow issues. The right-hander's contract includes opt outs on March 28, May 15, and June 15, so he'll have options if the Twins don't add him to the big-league roster.