Palacios went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the White Sox.
Palacios has seen his playing time remain inconsistent since he was called up Sept. 3. He had a three-hit effort Sept. 30 versus the Tigers, and those were his only hits across 39 at-bats before his ninth-inning solo shot Tuesday. The infielder didn't do much in the majors this season, logging a .136/.181/.182 slash line with a homer, four RBI and seven runs scored through 73 plate appearances.
