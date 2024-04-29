Duran (oblique) is with the Twins in Chicago for their series against the White Sox and his activation from the 15-day injured list appears imminent, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

There's no word on Duran possibly being activated Monday, but it sounds like he should join the roster at some point during the series. The closer has been out all season with a right oblique strain but is ready to roll after making two rehab appearances. It's possible manager Rocco Baldelli will want to see Duran in a low-leverage spot or two initially, but it shouldn't be long before he's closing again for the Twins.