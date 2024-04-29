Duran (oblique) averaged 101.8 mph with his fastball while striking out two in a scoreless inning in his second rehab appearance with Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.

Duran allowed two runs on four hits and didn't have his typical velocity in his first rehab outing, but he looked more like his normal, dominant self Saturday. The Twins have not announced when Duran will be activated from the injured list, but it could be any day now and perhaps as soon as Monday before their series against the White Sox. Duran has been out all season with a right oblique strain.