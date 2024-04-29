Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that Duran (oblique) will likely be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Duran has rejoined the Twins in Chicago following a pair of minor-league rehab appearances. While he won't be activated prior to Monday's series opener versus the White Sox, Duran looks like he just needed one additional day of recovery after making his most recent rehab appearance Saturday. Baldelli didn't say whether Duran would immediately regain his closer job or be eased back in upon his reinstatement, but fantasy managers should probably go ahead and activate the hard thrower for this week so as not to miss out on any potential saves he might net.