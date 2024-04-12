Duran (oblique) threw a bullpen session Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The conditions at Comerica Park on Friday were rainy, but Duran got in some mound work, anyway. It's the first time he's thrown a bullpen session since he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain back in mid-March. Duran figures to require another bullpen session or two before progressing to facing hitters and eventually going out on a rehab assignment. He would appear to have a shot to be back before the end of the month if all goes well.