Ryan did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Rays. He struck out seven.

After lasting just four innings last time out, Ryan got yanked after 4.2 frames Tuesday at 102 pitches. His struggles with power also continued, allowing Rene Pinto to hit a solo homer in the fifth frame to mark Ryan's 20th long ball allowed in his last 52 innings (11 starts). Over that span, the 27-year-old owns a 6.40 ERA and a 76:15 K:BB. He's expected to toe the rubber once more this week and is slated to take on the White Sox in Chicago on Sunday.