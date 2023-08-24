The Twins recalled Balazovic from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With Oliver Ortega (back) headed to the injured list, Balazovic will come up from the minors to fill the opening in Minnesota's bullpen. The 24-year-old righty has made 18 appearances with the Twins this season, putting up a 4.44 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 24.1 innings, and he will likely serve in middle relief while in the majors.
More News
-
Twins' Jordan Balazovic: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Jordan Balazovic: Struggles in loss•
-
Twins' Jordan Balazovic: Will be used in true relief role•
-
Twins' Jordan Balazovic: Called up by Minnesota•
-
Twins' Jordan Balazovic: Moves to bullpen at Triple-A•
-
Twins' Jordan Balazovic: Optioned to Triple-A level•