The Twins recalled Balazovic from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With Oliver Ortega (back) headed to the injured list, Balazovic will come up from the minors to fill the opening in Minnesota's bullpen. The 24-year-old righty has made 18 appearances with the Twins this season, putting up a 4.44 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 24.1 innings, and he will likely serve in middle relief while in the majors.