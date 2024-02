Balazovic cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins on Tuesday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

While no longer on the 40-man roster, Balazovic will remain in the organization and join the Twins in camp this spring as a non-roster invitee. The right-hander posted a 4.44 ERA and 17:14 K:BB over 24.1 relief innings with Minnesota in 2023.