Balazovic will remain in the bullpen as he competes for a job on the big league roster this spring, The Athletic reports. "I think our view with the best way to get Jordan to be the most effective pitcher with where he's at with the pitch mix and otherwise is to have him in that bullpen role," said president of baseball operations Derek Falvey.

After working as a starter Balazovic moved to the bullpen at Triple-A last season and was called up to the majors in June. He had initial success with a 1.29 ERA and 10:4 K:BB ratio in 14 innings, but struggled by posting a 8.71 ERA and 8:7 K:BB ratio in 1.10 innings in his next seven appearances before being sent back to the minors in August. Balazovic was once regarded as a top starting pitching prospect but has struggled with control. He had a 4.5 BB/9 at Triple-A in 2022 and a 6.4 BB/9 in 2023. He can still strike out batters at a good clip (10.8 K/9 at Triple-A last season), so there's hope he can reduce his walk rate with a smaller pitch repertoire in the bullpen.