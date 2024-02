Balazovic was designated for assignment by the Twins on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

He's departing the 40-man roster in favor of Zack Weiss, who was claimed off waivers. Balazovic was once one of the Twins' best pitching prospects, but he didn't progress as hoped as a starter and his control has gotten worse since he was moved to relief full-time in 2023 with an 11.1 percent walk rate in the majors and 15.2 percent walk rate at Triple-A St. Paul.