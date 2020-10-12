Polanco underwent surgery to remove a mild bone spur and a small bone chip on his right ankle Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Reports emerged in early October that the shortstop had played hurt throughout the season, which could help explain his uninspiring .258/.304/.354 slash line. As it turns out, the injury was bad enough to require surgery. The procedure isn't expected to set Polanco back too much, though, as he'll start physical therapy in a week and should be ready for spring training.