Twins' Jose Berrios: Stuck in loss column by Dodgers
Berrios (9-4) gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk over just four innings in Tuesday's road loss to the Dodgers. He struck out three.
It's been a bumpy ride lately for the talented Puerto Rican righty. After putting up a 2.67 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in his first eight starts of 2017, he's seen those numbers swell to 3.76 and 1.20, respectively, thanks to his struggles this month. Berrios put up a positive outing against the Yankees last Wednesday, seemingly putting an end to his July skid, but this was a step backward. He's still a credible fantasy starter and a spectacular keeper-league asset, but it wouldn't hurt to be careful with how you use him. With the Twins scheduled for off days Thursday and Monday, Berrios may not start again until next Tuesday in San Diego -- a much friendlier matchup.
