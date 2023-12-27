Staumont (shoulder) signed a one-year contract with the Twins on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Hayes says the deal is worth a little less than $1 million and notes that Staumont will have a year of arbitration eligibility in 2025, as well. Staumont was non-tendered by the Royals last month after undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in July. The 30-year-old has posted a 6.09 ERA over 63 appearances since the start of the 2022 season, but from 2019-21 he held a 2.93 ERA and 124:53 K:BB over 110.2 innings. The track record of pitchers coming back from TOS surgery is checkered, at best, but on a one-year pact the Twins felt Staumont was worth a roll of the dice.