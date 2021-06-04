Maeda (arm/groin) successfully completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday and is slated to throw another bullpen Sunday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
It's still unclear what the full plan is for Maeda as far as a return to the Twins' rotation is concerned. A rehab assignment still figures to be a possibility, though the club could opt to build him up through simulated games instead. In either scenario, Friday's bullpen marks an important step towards returning for the right-hander, and he'll look to make further progress when he takes the mound again Sunday.