Maeda (triceps) gave up two earned runs over three innings with four strikeouts and no walks during a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A St. Paul.

It was his second rehab outing with the Saints and he went one inning longer than his first start. Maeda will likely need several more rehab starts before he's ready to be considered for Minnesota's rotation. The 35-year-old right-hander posted a 9.00 ERA across his first four starts (16 innings) this season before going on the injured list in late April due to a right triceps strain.