Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes loss despite quality start

Gibson (2-5) took the loss Thursday to the Red Sox, surrendering two runs over 6.0 innings. He racked up five strikeouts and issued three walks and ten hits.

Gibson kept the Twins in the game with his quality start, but a bullpen meltdown from Ryan Pressly and Matt Belisle cemented him as the tough-luck loser. He has lost three of his last four decisions, but Gibson has quietly been very strong over that stretch. Gibson owned a 2.20 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP over his last five starts entering Thursday and also racked up 26 strikeouts over 32.2 innings. He's lined up to make his next start in a much more favorable setting with an outing on the road against the White Sox on tap for Wednesday.