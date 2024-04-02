Varland (0-1) took the loss Tuesday in Milwaukee after he allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Varland generated 11 swinging strikes on 89 pitches but was unable to find much consistency in his season debut. The right-hander pitched well down the stretch as a reliever last season and earn a rotation spot during spring training, partially thanks to Anthony DeSclafani requiring season-ending elbow surgery. Varland lines up for a tough matchup his next time out, as he's tentatively projected to face the Dodgers early next week.