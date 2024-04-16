Varland (0-3) allowed six runs (four earned) on 11 hits over five innings to take the loss Monday against the Orioles. He struck out six.

Varland's five-inning effort did not include a clean inning and included three separate innings in which he allowed two runs, though neither of the runs scored in the first inning were earned. Varland has failed to make it past five innings in any start this year, earning the loss in all three, with Monday's 11 hits allowed representing a career high. Varland won a job in the Twins rotation after having allowed zero runs in the spring but has allowed 13 earned runs over 14 innings thus far for an ERA of 8.36 with a 2.07 WHIP. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, tentatively slated to take place over the weekend in Detroit against the Tigers.