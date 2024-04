Twins manager Rocco Baldelli would not commit to Varland making another turn in the Minnesota rotation after Sunday's loss, MLB.com reports.

This isn't a surprise given that Varland gave up four runs in 2.2 innings Sunday and has a 9.18 ERA through four starts. It's likely Varland is sent to Triple-A soon though he could move to the bullpen. However, it's not clear who would move into the Twins rotation with Simeon Woods Richardson the leading candidate.